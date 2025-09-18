Trump declares Antifa a domestic terrorist organization

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is designating Antifa, a decentralized left-wing anti-fascist movement, as a major terrorist organization.

"I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION," he said on his Truth Social account.

Trump also called for investigations into individuals and groups funding Antifa's activities.

"I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices," he said.

The declaration follows the recent fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah. While Kirk's alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with murder, Trump and his allies have linked the incident to Antifa and other left-wing groups.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump's top policy adviser, Stephen Miller, have suggested that Indivisible, a progressive activist network, and the Open Society Foundations founded by George Soros may be connected to violent extremism.

Legal experts have raised concerns about the feasibility of Trump's designation, noting that Antifa is a loosely organized movement without a central leadership or formal membership.

Additionally, the US lacks a specific statute that allows for the designation of domestic groups as terrorist organizations.

Civil rights organizations and Democrats have criticized the Trump administration's actions as attempts to suppress political opposition and curtail free speech ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

They warn that such measures could erode democratic freedoms and potentially misuse federal power for political gain.

As of now, no formal legal action has been taken to officially designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing discussions about the implications of such a move for civil liberties and national security.





