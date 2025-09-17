US State Department approves possible sale of air-to-air missiles to Netherlands

The US State Department approved the possible sale of AIM-120C-8 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles and related equipment to the Netherlands, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The estimated cost is $570 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve the Netherlands' capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring it has modern, capable air-to-air munitions," it added.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia