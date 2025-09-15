Trump calls on foreign firms investing in US to bring in expert personnel to train American workers

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged foreign companies making investments in America to temporarily bring in expert personnel to train American workers in complex manufacturing processes.

"When Foreign Companies who are building extremely complex products, machines, and various other 'things,' come into the United States with massive Investments, I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products as they phase out of our Country, and back into their land," Trump wrote on the US social media company Truth Social's platform, which he owns.

"If we didn't do this, all of that massive Investment will never come in the first place — Chips, Semiconductors, Computers, Ships, Trains, and so many other products that we have to learn from others how to make, or, in many cases, relearn, because we used to be great at it, but not anymore," he added.

Trump highlighted America's declining capabilities, particularly in shipbuilding, where the country "used to build a Ship a day and now, we barely build a Ship a year."

He said he does not want to "frighten off or disincentivize investment into America by outside Countries or Companies."

"We welcome them, we welcome their employees and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, and do even better than them at their own 'game,' sometime into the not too distant future!"