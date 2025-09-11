High school shooting in US leaves 3 students critically injured: Report

Law enforcement and emergency personnel respond to a shooting at Evergreen High School Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Evergreen, Colo. (AP Photo)

A shooting Wednesday at a high school in the US state of Colorado left three students critically injured, according to a local report.

Citing the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the report by ABC News said the incident took place at Evergreen High School shortly after midday.

The injured students were transported to St. Anthony Hospital, where they remain in critical condition, the report added.

Local police also confirmed that the suspect was neutralized at the scene. The school remains under lockdown as officers continue to secure the campus.

"FBI Denver is aware of the situation in Evergreen, Colo. We have personnel responding and stand ready to assist," the agency said on the US social media company X's platform.