Trump says US, India to continue trade negotiations

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the United States and India are continuing negotiations to address trade barriers between the two countries.

"I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations," Trump wrote on the US social media company Truth Social's platform, which he owns.

He expressed confidence about upcoming discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks.

"I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries," Trump said.

His remarks came amid significant tensions in US-India trade relations centered on steep tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. The conflict escalated in August when the US first imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, later doubling it to 50% in response to India's continued imports of Russian oil.

India has termed the US surcharge "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

Trump said Friday that India and the US have a "special relationship" and "I will always be friends with Modi."

Modi welcomed Trump's sentiments.

"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," he said.





