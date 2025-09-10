Conservative American commentator Charlie Kirk shot at university event

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo)

Conservative American political commentator Charlie Kirk was shot during a university event in the Western state of Utah on Wednesday, according to officials and bystander video.

Footage posted on social media appears to depict Kirk sitting under a canopy addressing hundreds of assembled students at Utah Valley University when sounds like a gunshot ring out, Kirk recoils, and students began fleeing en masse.

A separate video taken from close to where Kirk was speaking appears to show a bullet striking Kirk's neck, followed by a sudden, massive blood loss. Kirk's condition remains unknown.

The university confirmed that Kirk was shot during a speaking event, saying he "was hit and taken from the location by his security."

"Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody," Utah Valley University said on American social media platform X. "Campus closed, classes canceled until further notice. Police are investigating. Leave campus immediately."

The local police department for the city of Orem said it did not have comment available on the shooting.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is "closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk."

"Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation," Patel wrote on X.















