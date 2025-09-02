Two people found dead following flooding in San Antonio

A man and a woman, reportedly friends, were found dead following overnight flooding in city of San Antonio, US State of Texas, the city's police chief said.

An acquaintance reported the pair missing, and another friend discovered the woman's body on Monday, William McManus told San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI.

The man's body was found about 100 yards downstream along a stretch of Salado Creek near San Antonio International Airport, McManus stated.

The two individuals seem to be homeless, he noted.

Their identities have not yet been released, and McManus added that deaths are under investigation.

San Antonio recorded over four inches of rain by 7 am (1200 GMT) Monday, with US National Weather Service data showing that two inches fell within three hours late Sunday.