Russia hits out at Macron for calling Putin 'ogre'

Moscow on Friday slammed Emmanuel Macron for what it called "vulgar insults", after the French president called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a "predator" and "ogre".

Macron warned European leaders not to trust Putin in an interview with the LCI broadcaster last week.

"For his own survival, (he) needs to keep eating ... That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates," Macron said.

He made the comments after a landmark meeting with US President Donald Trump along with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies in Washington.

Russia's foreign ministry slammed the remarks. "They cross the line of not just reasonableness, but decency, becoming vulgar insults against Russia and its people," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a televised briefing.

Moscow has long criticised France's support for Ukraine and accused Paris of provoking the conflict. France has been one of Kyiv's staunchest backers since Russia launched its full-scale military offensive in February 2022, supplying weapons and financial aid.











