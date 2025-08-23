Mississippi declares public health emergency over rising infant deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health declared a public health emergency Thursday in response to rising infant mortality rates in the US state.

Data from 2024 shows the overall infant mortality rate in Mississippi has climbed to 9.7 deaths per 1,000 live births, the highest in more than a decade. Since 2014, 3,527 babies have died before reaching their first birthday.

"Too many Mississippi families are losing their babies before their first birthday," said State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney in a statement. "Every single infant loss represents a family devastated, a community impacted and a future cut short."

Infant deaths in Mississippi are most often caused by congenital malformations, preterm birth, low birth weight and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, according to the health department.