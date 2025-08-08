Trump officially proclaims August 7 as National Purple Heart Day

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Thursday declaring August 7 as National Purple Heart Day, paying tribute to American service members.

"I'll now sign the proclamation officially declaring this as national Purple Heart Day, a very special day," Trump said at the White House, where he was joined by 100 Purple Heart recipients.

Following the signing ceremony, he handed out presidential pens to the recipients in attendance as he expressed his thanks and gratitude for their heroism.

The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the US Armed Forces who are wounded or killed by an instrument of war in the hands of an enemy, or while being held as a prisoner of war. More than 1.8 million service members have received the award.

Established on Aug. 7, 1782 by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit, the Purple Heart today symbolizes extraordinary courage and sacrifice on the battlefield, according to the proclamation.

"The Purple Heart is an award neither pursued nor won. Instead, it is bestowed as a symbol of the sacrifices manifested in bloodshed, broken bodies, and perished souls," it said.





