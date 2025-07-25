Trump slams Epstein investigation as ‘scam’ to distract from his presidency

US President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that the renewed attention on the Jeffrey Epstein case is a political "scam" designed by Democrats to undermine his presidency, calling it "another Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax" in a statement posted on his Truth Social platform.

"The Radical Left Democrats are doing everything in their power to distract and obfuscate from our GREAT six months of service to America," he said, referring to the "BEST six months in Presidential history."

Labeling the controversy surrounding Epstein a "Democrat CON JOB," Trump called for the release of all grand jury documents related to the Epstein case, saying "everyone should see what is there, but people who are innocent should not be hurt."

He also repeated his criticism of previous investigations targeting him, likening the Epstein matter to earlier probes into Russian interference and his administration.

Trump's remarks came amid growing speculation about the unsealing of court documents related to Epstein's long-running criminal network, which reportedly include names of influential figures.

Though Trump was previously associated with Epstein socially, he has denied any involvement in the late disgraced financier's crimes.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was found dead in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

His death was officially ruled a suicide, but it sparked widespread controversy, conspiracy theories and scrutiny over his connections to powerful individuals across politics, business and media.

The recent attention follows continued efforts by victims' lawyers and journalists to obtain unreleased court records.





