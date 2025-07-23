U.S. intelligence allegedly operating under Israeli influence

Leaks suggest U.S. President Donald Trump found out about some of Israel's attacks through television broadcasts, sparking debate over whether he had full control over U.S. intelligence services at the time.

Several American and Israeli media reports allege that intelligence used in the strikes on Syrian targets was shared by the U.S. According to Lawfare Media , although Washington did not engage militarily, it provided high-resolution satellite imagery and signals intelligence. Israel's Unit 8200 artificial intelligence division is said to have received digital surveillance data from U.S. agencies such as the NSA and DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency).



A Axios report cites a White House official criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating, "He's bombing everywhere, undermining Trump's diplomatic efforts." The same report claims that White House officials referred to Netanyahu as "crazy," reflecting growing discomfort within the Trump administration over Israeli actions. These revelations also point to underlying tensions between Trump and the U.S. intelligence community—suggesting a possible power struggle.