US homeland security secretary on tour of Central America

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem continued her tour of Central America on Wednesday aimed at advancing Washington's immigration and security interests in the region.

Noem began the three-day tour on Tuesday. She has so far met with the leaders of Costa Rica and Panama. During her brief visits, she secured regional cooperation to help curb drug trafficking and reduce the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States.

In Panama, her first stop, she met with President Jose Raul Mulino.

"The work against illegal migration and international crime does not stop. Panama will continue to protect its borders and deport those who do not respect Panamanian laws. I received the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, on her first visit to Panama. Working together, we have been able to put an end to the uncontrolled flow of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants entering the country, and today we have regained control of our borders," Mulino said on X.

Following her visit to Panama, Noem arrived in Costa Rica. In the capital city of San Jose, she was welcomed by President Rodrigo Chaves.

"This government does not hide; it does not turn a blind eye. We have made every effort to strengthen our relationship with the United States in the fight against international crime," Chaves said.

Noem previously visited Mexico in March to discuss border security. While she praised President Claudia Sheinbaum's efforts to combat drug trafficking and irregular migration -- particularly the deployment of troops to the US-Mexico border -- she said that Mexico still falls short of meeting US security expectations.

Central America remains a critical region in addressing irregular migration -- particularly from Honduras and El Salvador -- as well as a key transit route for illegal drugs headed north to Mexico and the US.

Noem is currently in Honduras, where she is scheduled to meet with President Xiomara Castro to continue her diplomatic agenda.





