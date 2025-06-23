Trump mulls Iranian government’s overthrow

In a photo released by the White House via X, US President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President JD Vance (L) are seen in the Situation Room of the White House on June 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump publicly mulled Sunday the potential overthrow of the Iranian government, just hours after he authorized a series of strikes on three of Iran's nuclear facilities that escalated ongoing regional hostilities.

"It's not politically correct to use the term, "Regime Change," but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" he said on social media.

He was using a modified form of his Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan to refer to Iran.

Trump authorized US strikes early Sunday on three Iranian nuclear sites using bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers on the Fordo facility plus dozens of submarine-launched cruise missiles targeting the Natanz and Isfahan sites.

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said more than 125 American aircraft participated in the mission, including stealth bombers, fighter jets, refueling tankers and surveillance aircraft as well as a guided missile submarine.

Hostilities broke out June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, at least 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.