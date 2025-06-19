Trump discusses Israel-Iran conflict with Pakistan Army chief

US President Donald Trump discussed the Iran-Israel conflict with Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir at the White House, with the two sides emphasizing resolving the hostilities, the military said on Thursday.

"A detailed exchange of views also took place on the prevailing tensions between Iran and Israel, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of resolution of the conflict," said a statement from International Services Public Relations, the Pakistan Army mouthpiece.

The statement did not provide further details of the discussion.

Munir, who is on five-day US visit, met with Trump on Wednesday in the Cabinet Room over luncheon followed by a visit to the Oval Office.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, Washington's special envoy to the Middle East, were also present at the meeting, while Munir was accompanied by Lt. Gen. Asim Malik, Islamabad's national security advisor and head of the country's premier intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Munir conveyed the "deep" appreciation of the Pakistani government and people for Trump's "constructive and result-oriented role" in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India in their recent military standoff.

Trump, in turn, lauded Pakistan's ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and praised the "robust" counter-terrorism cooperation between the two states.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration in the field of counter-terrorism.

Discussions also encompassed avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation in multiple domains, including trade, economic development, mines and minerals, artificial intelligence, energy, cryptocurrency, and emerging technologies.

Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests.

He also commended Munir's "leadership and decisiveness during a period of complex regional dynamics."

Munir extended an invitation to Trump, on behalf of the government, to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

Although initially scheduled for one hour, the meeting extended for over two hours, underscoring the depth and cordiality of the dialogue.

"The engagement marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to reinforce the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States, built upon shared objectives of peace, stability, and prosperity," the statement concluded.





