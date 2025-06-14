Walz says China may be only power to broker Israel-Iran peace

The governor of US state Minnesota, Tim Walz, made headlines Friday by suggesting that China, not the US, may be the only global power capable of brokering peace between Israel and Iran after Israel's latest military strike, according to American media.

The New York Post reported that Walz, speaking at an event hosted by the Center for American Progress, was pressed by the group's president, Neera Tanden, about the escalating conflict.

"The fact that we have Israel striking Iran is escalatory. I think that would be an understatement," Tanden said. "So what are your thoughts on that?"

Walz, the 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee, responded pointedly: "Who is the voice in the world that can negotiate some type of agreement in this? Who holds the moral authority, who holds the ability to do that? Because we are not seen as a neutral actor, and we maybe never were."

He then offered a striking answer: "It might be the Chinese."

Walz, who has longstanding ties to China, including time spent there as an English teacher, has previously praised aspects of its political system. In a 1991 statement, he said: "It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares. The doctor and the construction worker make the same. They get food and housing."

His comments drew sharp attention given China's ongoing record of human rights abuses, particularly against the Uyghur Muslim minority — a point not addressed by Walz during the event.



