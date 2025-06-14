Flash floods kill 11 in Texas' San Antonio city, several still missing

At least 11 people have died and several others remain missing after flash floods swept through San Antonio, Texas, following two days of severe storms, local officials confirmed Friday.

The deluge, which struck on Wednesday and intensified into Thursday morning, forced vehicles off roadways and swept some drivers into rapidly rising creeks, according to local CBS affiliate KENS 5, as cited by the BBC.

The San Antonio Fire Department has launched a massive search-and-rescue operation, deploying teams and requesting help from a statewide urban search force.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 70 water rescues had been carried out, with four people hospitalized for minor injuries, according to city officials.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Martha De La Torre Rangel, Matthew Angel Tufono, and Victor Manuel Macias Castro. Fire officials told CBS they were found inside their submerged cars in the Perrin Beitel neighborhood around 5.00 am (1000GMT) Thursday.

Angel Richards, whose husband Stevie is among the missing, recounted the harrowing final call she received from him.

"It's hard because I was on the phone when this happened, and then not to have a lot of communication, to see my car, it's devastating to me," she told KENS 5. "No one can say to me, 'Hey, this is what's going on.'"

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg expressed his sympathy on X, writing: "Our hearts are with the families of those we've lost to this week's flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones."

Rescue efforts are ongoing, and officials caution that the death toll may rise in the coming days.





