Canadian premier in secret talks with US president about trade, security deal: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump are engaged in direct and confidential talks to craft a trade and security framework deal, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported Thursday.

Citing US envoy to Canada, Peter Hoekstra, the report said talks are taking place off-the-record to prevent leaks and ensure progress.

"This is too important for it to be managed by leaks," said Hoekstra, adding that both leaders recognize the urgency of moving the discussions forward.

Noting that the talks extend beyond an Oval Office meeting on May 6 between the two leaders, the report stated that Carney and Trump are communicating regularly. Senior officials, including Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, are also involved.

Hoekstra said the discussions are focused on increasing US content in auto manufacturing, expanding American access to Canadian critical minerals and strengthening Canada's role in Arctic security. Other key issues include defense spending, energy cooperation, border security, fentanyl and the steel and aluminum sectors.

The envoy also said that talks do not involve Mexico.

Saying that a deal could be finalized before September, he said: "September is possible. Is possible to be earlier. Sure. Is it possible that it will be later, sure."

"When the President is ready to announce an agreement and the Prime Minister is ready to announce an agreement. That is when that will happen," he said.