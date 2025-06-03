Trump administration seeks to block ruling against tariffs deemed 'unlawful'

The Trump administration on Monday asked a federal appeals court to overturn a recent ruling that found President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs unlawful, arguing the decision jeopardizes sensitive international trade negotiations.

In its filing, the administration contended that last week's ruling by US District Judge Rudolph Contreras undermines the president's authority and disrupts critical diplomatic discussions.

"By holding the tariffs invalid, the district court's ruling usurps the President's authority and threatens to disrupt sensitive, ongoing negotiations with virtually every trading partner by undercutting the premise of those negotiations -- that the tariffs are a credible threat," the Justice Department argued.

Judge Contreras had ruled in favor of two children's toy companies that challenged the legality of Trump's tariffs, stating the former president did not have the power to unilaterally impose tariffs "to reorder the global economy," according to ABC News. His decision applied specifically to the plaintiffs in the case, and came just a day after a panel from the Court of International Trade also blocked Trump's tariffs in a separate ruling.

Despite the limited scope of Contreras' ruling, the Department of Justice pushed back sharply, arguing the district court lacked jurisdiction. The administration claims that trade disputes should be handled exclusively by the Court of International Trade, not federal district courts.





