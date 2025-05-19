FBI: Explosion outside US fertility clinic was 'act of terrorism'

US authorities on Sunday said that an explosion a day earlier outside a California fertility clinic in which a person died was an "act of terrorism."



A 25-year-old man was named as the primary suspect in the investigation into the blast outside a reproductive health clinic in Palm Springs, east of Los Angeles, on Saturday morning.



"Make no mistake, this is an intentional act of terrorism," said Akil Davis, assistant director for Los Angeles of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), calling the explosion "significant." He added that authorities assume there is no further danger to the public.



According to Davis, the man had attempted to livestream the attack online.



The FBI said it believed the suspect to be the person who died in the blast, which also injured four people.



An explosion rocked the area around the clinic, causing serious damage, the majority of which was sustained by the American Reproductive Centers (ARC).



The facility's management spoke of a "tragic incident" in a statement on Facebook, saying a vehicle exploded in a parking lot near the building.



"We are immensely grateful to share that no members of the ARC team were harmed, and our lab — including all eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials — remains fully secure and undamaged," the statement said.



According to its website, the clinic offers services including artificial insemination, egg freezing, surrogacy and LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and the wider queer community) family planning.



US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on social media that "Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable."



US President Donald Trump referred to himself as the "father of fertilization" during his election campaign. In February, he signed an executive order to expand access to artificial insemination. He recently called himself the "fertilization president."



However, the issue continues to spark debate in the United States, especially among conservative religious groups.



