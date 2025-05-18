FBI declares California fertility clinic explosion 'intentional act of terrorism'

The damaged front of the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic stands following a bomb blast on May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (AFP Photo)

An explosion outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, southern California on Saturday was declared "an intentional act of terrorism" by the FBI.

The blast, which occurred just before 11 a.m. local time (1800GMT) at the American Reproductive Centers on North Indian Canyon Drive, killed one person and injured four others.

The victim, killed in a vehicle explosion, has not yet been publicly identified. None of the injured are believed to be clinic staff.

"This is an intentional act of terrorism," Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles division, told a press conference. "Probably one of the largest bombing investigations we've had in Southern California," he added.

Palm Springs police chief Andy Mills confirmed the explosion originated from a vehicle and caused widespread damage. "Terrorism came knocking on the door of Palm Springs," Mills said during the same press conference. "We survived … this city will rise."

Fire crews responded within a minute but were forced to retreat due to structural damage. Authorities have identified a person of interest and evacuated some homes in nearby Twentynine Palms as a precaution, yet officials have not confirmed a connection.

Dr. Maher Abdallah of American Reproductive Centers said staff and embryos were unharmed. "Fortunately … our IVF lab (in vitro fertilization laboratory) was intact, untouched, unharmed. The embryos are safe," he told CBS News.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the act on X, calling it "unforgivable," while California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state was working closely with federal authorities.