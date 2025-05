US President Donald Trump attends a breakfast with business leaders in Doha on May 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that a deal was close on Iran's nuclear programme, voicing optimism at avoiding a military strike on Tehran's sites.

"We're not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran," Trump said in Qatar, the second stop of his multi-day Gulf tour. "I think we're getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this."