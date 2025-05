Trump says can still go to Türkiye if Russia-Ukraine progress

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion in Doha, Qatar, May 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he could still travel to Türkiye if the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine make progress.

"You know, if something happened, I'd go on Friday," Trump said in Qatar, as a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for the talks without President Vladimir Putin.