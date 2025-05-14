After talks with Turkish president, Saudi crown prince, Trump says US will lift sanctions on Syria

US President Donald Trump addresses a meeting with Gulf leaders of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh on May 14, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The US is lifting sanctions on Syria to promote a "fresh start" for the country, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

Speaking at a Gulf-US summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Trump said the decision came after talking with the two leaders.

"After discussing the situation with Crown Prince Mohammed and President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan of Turkey, I'm also ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a fresh start. It gives (Syria) a chance for greatness," he said.

He added: "The sanctions were really crippling, very powerful."