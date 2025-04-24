Trump to hold Michigan rally marking 100 days in office

 Contact Us
Published April 24,2025
US President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Michigan next Tuesday to celebrate his first 100 days in office, the White House confirmed Wednesday.

"President Trump is excited to return to the great state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will rally in Macomb County to celebrate the FIRST 100 DAYS!" White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.

Macomb County, a politically pivotal area in the state, was the site of Trump's final campaign rally last November. He won Michigan in the 2024 election by a narrow margin, securing 49.73% of the vote against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' 48.31%.

Prior to his visit to Michigan, Trump is expected to travel to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, which will be held on Saturday. This occasion will mark Trump's first foreign trip of his second administration.

"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!" he said Tuesday on the social media platform Truth Social.