Trump says he ‘still don’t know what happened' in 2024 assassination attempts

Published April 17,2025
US President Donald Trump said he "doesn't know what to believe" about the two assassination attempts against him during his campaign last year to return to the Oval Office.

In a Fox News interview which aired Wednesday, Trump said he has not received clear explanations from either the Secret Service-the president's security detail-or the FBI.

"I don't know what to believe. I'll be honest, It has not been explained to me perfectly by either Secret Service or the FBI," he said, referring to the investigations into the incidents.

"We have two good people running (those agencies) and I would like to hear the explanation. Even if it's not released to the public, I should be allowed to hear it. And I might very well release it to the public," he added.

In the highest-profile attempt, last July a gunman shot at Trump during a Pennsylvania campaign rally, grazing his ear in the process. The gunman, 20, was shot dead by the Secret Service.