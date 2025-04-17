Multiple people hospitalized in shooting at Florida State University

Multiple people were hospitalized on Thursday after reports of an active shooter at Florida State University and police have taken a suspect into custody, according to media reports.

The gunfire was reported at midday at the Student Union building on the FSU campus in the state capital of Tallahassee.

Students and faculty were advised to shelter in place as police responded. More than 42,000 students attend classes at the main campus.

Officers took one suspect into custody shortly after the reported shooting, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation told CNN.

Law enforcement agencies could not be immediately reached to confirm the reports or to comment.

Tallahassee's WCTV reported that at least four people were hospitalized, citing Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, but the hospital would not confirm the number or if it was treating anyone for gunshot wounds.

In an earlier statement, the hospital said it was caring for patients from an incident at Florida State University.

But the statement said the situation was still unfolding, and there was no specific information to share about the number of patients and their conditions.