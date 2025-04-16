US' Rubio, Witkoff heading to France for Ukraine talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House envoy Steve Witkoff are traveling to France for a three-day visit on the Ukraine war, the State Department said Wednesday.

In Paris, Rubio and Witkoff will hold talks "with European counterparts to advance President Donald Trump's goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war and stop the bloodshed," the department said in a statement.

Rubio will also discuss ways to advance shared interests in the region, it added.

This marks the first time high-level American officials have traveled to France since US Vice President JD Vance attended a summit in February.

France, together with the UK, leads a group of countries seeking peace in Ukraine while working to uphold the security interests of Ukrainians and Europeans.

French President Emmanuel Macron on March 27 chaired a meeting on peace and security for Ukraine with heads of state and government.