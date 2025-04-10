Helicopter crashes into Hudson River in New York City, casualties unknown

This aerial image taken from video shows rescue vessels on site of helicopter crash on the Hudson River in New York, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo)

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near lower Manhattan on Thursday, though casualties remain unknown.

The New York Police Department confirmed that the crash took place "in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street," warning motorists and pedestrians on X to "expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas."

Additional details, including the number of passengers in the helicopter, were not immediately available.

News footage showed search and rescue boats operating in the area on a gray and cloudy day.