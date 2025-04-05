US defense chief to visit Panama next week: Pentagon

The Pentagon announced Friday that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will visit the Central American nation of Panama next week as President Donald Trump continues to insist that the US should take ownership of the country's eponymous canal.

Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell did not specify which day Hegseth will depart for Panama, but said it will be "early next week." While there, Hegseth will participate in the 2025 Central American Security Conference.

"The Secretary will meet with partner-nation senior civilian, military, and security leadership in a series of bilateral meetings that will drive ongoing efforts to strengthen our partnerships with Panama and other Central American nations toward our shared vision for a peaceful and secure Western Hemisphere," Parnell said in a statement.

The defense secretary will also visit Eglin Air Force Base in Florida during his trip to meet with service members and leaders of the 7th Special Forces Group.

Trump, long seeking to take back control of the Panama Canal, has loudly demanded its return during his now three months in office.

"To further enhance our national security, my administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we've already started doing it," Trump said in a joint session of Congress in March.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Panama the month prior, and Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino strongly rejected Trump's suggestion that the talks addressed the possible return of the canal, saying his US counterpart was "lying."

"The Panama Canal is not in the process of being returned, and this is certainly not the task that was even discussed in our conversations with Secretary Rubio or anyone else. I reject, on behalf of Panama and all Panamanians, this new affront to the truth and to our dignity as a nation," Mulino said on X a day after Trump's address.









