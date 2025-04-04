MEXICOS PRESIDENT THANKS TRUMP FOR PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT ON TARIFFS

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed gratitude Thursday after her country was exempted from US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff list, citing the government's good relationship with his administration.

During a press conference, Sheinbaum praised Trump's favorable treatment toward Mexico, which avoided the 10% blanket tariffs imposed by Trump on several Latin American countries.

"As you know, this event was planned due to what could have happened yesterday during the presentation made by the president of the United States regarding this new trade framework he proposed for the entire world," she said, addressing thousands of supporters and high-ranking officials from her administration.

"Fortunately, and thanks to the strong relations we have established with the United States government through coordination and collaboration, something very important occurred yesterday: the recognition of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, which is crucial at this moment," she added.

However, a White House official familiar with the matter told Anadolu that Canada and Mexico were not subject to the new tariff regime after facing previous penalties imposed by Trump to pressure them to take greater action on migration and the flow of illicit fentanyl across the US border.

The official noted that in the event the existing tariffs are "terminated or suspended based on their conduct, they will default to this other regime."

Nevertheless, Sheinbaum praised Trump for his special treatment of Mexico.

"We must always appreciate the willingness of the president of the United States to engage in dialogue with respect to our country. We are neighbors, and we have the responsibility to collaborate and coordinate," she said.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on exports from the largest Latin American economy, prompting President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the Brazilian government to seek retaliatory measures.

"Given the United States' decision to impose an additional tariff on Brazilian products, we will take all appropriate measures to defend our companies and workers using the Economic Reciprocity Law approved yesterday by the National Congress and the guidelines of the World Trade Organization as a reference," said Lula.

The Brazilian Congress is working to codify a bill into law that would enable the president to push for a trade counteroffensive against countries and economic blocs that seek to harm Brazilian competitiveness.

The Economic Reciprocity Law was recently fast-tracked by the Senate, with the Lower House working to pass it into law this week.



