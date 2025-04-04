7 dead after tornadoes rip through US, 55M people at risk

Debris from a building destroyed by a tornado is seen in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 3, 2025. (AFP Photo)

At least seven people are dead Thursday in the wake of tornadoes that stretched across the South and Midwest US states with more severe storms on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

In addition to destroying buildings, downing trees and powerlines, and causing widespread power outages, torrential rains from the violent storms are flooding towns and cities in its path, including the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

"This flooding event will be a marathon -- not a sprint," NWS officials posted on X.

"Potentially historic rainfall is expected through this weekend from the Ozarks into the Mid-South, Middle Mississippi Valley, and Lower Ohio Valley," said the agency. "Any flash flooding and riverine flooding across these areas will have the potential to become catastrophic and life-threatening."

Dozens of tornadoes were reported Wednesday and early Thursday across multiple states with the NWS issuing an enormous amount of tornado watches, warnings, and flood watches and warnings. In total, 728 weather warnings were issued Wednesday -- the third-highest number of weather warnings in a 24-hour period in US history, only behind April 27, 2011 (881) and May 30, 2004 (834), according to the NWS.

More than 55 million people are still at risk of being in the path of more powerful tornadoes and flash flooding. Weather forecasters predicted that the heaviest-hit areas will receive up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, whose state was hit hard by the severe storms, criticized the Trump administration for making cuts to the NWS as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts to the federal government.

"The National Weather Service is a critical organization that we desperately need, and need to be strong, and should not be cutting employees from, because of events just like this," said Beshear. "They are a lifeline."