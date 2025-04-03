US House judiciary subcommittee examines FBI leadership under Biden

The US House judiciary subcommittee held a hearing Wednesday to scrutinize FBI leadership under the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Titled, "Inside the Biden FBI: Waste, Fraud, Abuse, and a Bureau Leadership in Decline," the hearing aimed to examine how the FBI, under Christopher Wray leadership, "abandoned its core mission to uphold the Constitution and protect the American people."

The claims include the misuse of taxpayer money on partisan investigations, ineffective procedures and abusive tactics.

Moreover, the hearing addressed how the agency, under the Trump administration and director Kash Patel, will regain public trust and realign with its original mandate of safeguarding the American public.

Testifying before the subcommittee, former FBI Supervisory Special Agent Stewart Whitson claimed that in four years, the Biden administration "managed to politicize and weaponize the FBI in ways never seen."

The Biden administration "manufactured the worst border crisis" in the nation's history, allowing criminals, terrorists and drugs to flood into the US at "unimaginable levels," he said.

"The result was predictable -- an explosion of human trafficking, violent crime and drug related deaths," he added.

Stressing that the Biden administration's actions "undermine" public safety, Whitson said they also caused a majority of Americans to lose trust in the FBI.

Richard Stout, former FBI special agent, said his intent is to not harm the bureau, but to restore it.

"Our goal is not retribution responsibility. We must rebuild bureau's integrity and reorient to serve the American people on internal politics," Stout added.

Former special agent Nicole Parker said that under the Biden administration's Justice Department, it became "increasingly difficult" for special agents to do their jobs as Americans lost trust and confidence in the FBI.