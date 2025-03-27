2 people killed in US airstrikes on Sanaa: Houthi-run media

The Yemeni Houthi group early Thursday reported the killing of two people as a result of US airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said: "An American aggression with four raids targeted a stone-cutting site in the Arqoub area of Khawlan district in the Sanaa Province."

It added that the US raids killed two people and injured two others.

On Wednesday evening, the rebel group reported 15 airstrikes on Sanaa.

On March 15, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered a "major offensive" against the Houthis and later threatened to "whip them out completely."

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said is a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.





