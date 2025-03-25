US Postal Service chief Louis DeJoy resigns

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy responds to a question during an interview with Reuters at the U.S. Postal Service Headquarters in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigned Monday as President Donald Trump eyes overhauling the mail agency.

"After nearly five years as America's 75th Postmaster General, and after informing the Governors in February of my intention to retire, I have today informed the Postal Service Board of Governors that today will be my last day in this role," DeJoy said in a statement.

DeJoy said that Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will take over in the interim.

"While our management team and the men and women of the Postal Service have established the path toward financial sustainability and high operating performance-and we have instituted enormous beneficial change to what had been an adrift and moribund organization-much work remains that is necessary to change our positive trajectory," DeJoy said.

Last month, Trump said he was considering merging the United States Postal Service (USPS) with the Commerce Department.

"We want to have a post office that works well and doesn't lose massive amounts of money, and we're thinking about doing that, and will be a form of a merger, but it'll remain the Postal Service," Trump told reporters at the White House.