Trump nominates Susan Monarez as director of US Centers for Disease Control

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the nomination of Dr. Susan Monarez to serve as the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"I am proud to announce that Dr. Susan Monarez is my Nominee to serve as the next Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Monarez brings decades of experience championing Innovation, Transparency, and strong Public Health Systems," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Highlighting her academic background, he noted that Monarez holds a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin and completed postdoctoral training in microbiology and immunology at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

"As an incredible mother and dedicated public servant, Dr. Monarez understands the importance of protecting our children, our communities, and our future," he added.

Trump said that Americans have lost confidence in the CDC due to "political bias and disastrous mismanagement" and emphasized that Monarez will collaborate with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. to "prioritize Accountability, High Standards, and Disease Prevention to finally address the Chronic Disease Epidemic and, MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN!"