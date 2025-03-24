TRUMP SUGGESTS JFKS ASSASSIN DID NOT ACT ALONE

Trump suggests JFK's assassin did not act alone

US President Donald Trump said he believes Lee Harvey Oswald, the man charged with assassinating President John F. Kennedy in 1963, did not act alone, a press report said Sunday.

In an interview with radio host Clay Travis, Trump was asked directly: "Do you think Oswald killed JFK personally?" He replied, "I do, and I always felt that. Of course he was… helped," according to The Hill newspaper.

Trump also commented on the recent release of declassified files related to the case.

"I don't think there's anything that's earth-shattering," he said, describing the content as "somewhat unspectacular."

He added that individuals could make their own "determination" about the events.

The FBI and Justice Department have long maintained that Oswald acted alone, but public skepticism has persisted for decades.

Oswald denied responsibility and was killed two days after the assassination by Jack Ruby.

The Hill also noted that while the newly released files do not confirm any conspiracy, they have reopened the debate surrounding one of the most scrutinized events in American history.

The assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas, remains a defining moment in US history.

Over the decades, the case has fueled widespread speculation and public demand for government transparency.

Last week, the Trump administration released approximately 80,000 pages of previously classified documents related to the Kennedy assassination.

The release aimed to promote transparency and provide the public with a more comprehensive understanding of the events surrounding Kennedy's death.

However, many historians and experts remain skeptical about uncovering any groundbreaking revelations from these files.