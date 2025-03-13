Trump threatens 200% tariff on EU alcohol unless whisky tariff lifted

Ratcheting up the global trade war, US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose a 200% tariff on all wines, champagnes, and alcoholic products from the European Union unless the bloc withdraws a 50% tariff on American whisky.

Trump, in a scathing social media post, accused the EU of being "one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World," claiming it was formed to "take advantage" of the US.

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES," Trump wrote. He added that the move would benefit US makes of wine and champagne-like sparkling wine.

The EU's 50% tariff on American whisky, expected to take effect on April 1 as part of a broader response to US steel and aluminum tariffs, has become a flashpoint in the ongoing trade dispute.

Trump has frequently criticized the EU's trade practices, particularly its agricultural tariffs, while pushing for more favorable terms for American exports.

Trump's tariff policy has been a hallmark of his presidency, aimed at protecting US industries and reducing trade deficits. However, his aggressive approach has often strained relations with traditional allies like Canada and the EU, and polls show the US public is overwhelmingly opposed to the approach.



