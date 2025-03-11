CANADAS PREMIER-DESIGNATE MARK CARNEY VOWS MAXIMUM IMPACT RESPONSE TO TRUMPS TARIFFS

Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister-designate, pledged Tuesday to ensure a "maximum impact" response on US President Donald Trump's sharp increase in tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

"President Trump's latest tariffs are an attack on Canadian workers, families, and businesses," Carney wrote on X.

As Carney prepares to take office, he vowed that his government will "ensure our response has maximum impact in the US and minimal impact here in Canada, while supporting the workers impacted."

"My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade," he noted.

His remarks come amid a widening trade war between the North American neighbors after Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

The levies set off a wide array of retaliatory measures from Ottawa, which have included a 25% tax on electricity exports to the US, as Trump doubled tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.