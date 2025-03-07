Trump says he will 'probably' extend TikTok deadline

TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will "probably" extend the deadline for the sale of the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok.

"Right now, we have at least another month, so we don't need an extension. But if I needed an extension, I'd probably get it extended," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

There is "a lot of interest" in TikTok, he said.

"We have a lot of interest in TikTok. And China is going to play a role, so hopefully China will approve of the deal, but they are going to play a role," he added.

After taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, Trump signed an executive order in an attempt to delay a ban of the app for 75 days.

According to the order, he is pursuing a resolution that protects national security while saving a platform used by 170 million Americans.

TikTok has faced US scrutiny over national security concerns, with a law requiring owner ByteDance to divest its interest in the app or face a ban.