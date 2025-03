Trump says US to get Greenland 'one way or another'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his desire for the United States to acquire Greenland, pledging to the autonomous Danish territory's population that "we will keep you safe."

"We need it really for international world security -- and I think we're going to get it. One way or the other we're going to get it," he said. "Together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before."