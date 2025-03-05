Trump makes case for legislative agenda before deeply divided US Congress

US President Donald Trump made the case for lawmakers to pursue his legislative agenda Tuesday night as he addressed a sharply divided joint session of Congress as Democrats heckled him and many walked out of the House chamber.

Trump's first address of his second term kicked off with Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas defiantly standing and shouting at the president, telling him, "Mr. President, you don't have a mandate!" Green's protest was quickly drowned out by chants of "USA" from Trump's fellow Republicans before the Texas lawmaker was escorted out of the House chamber.

Green told reporters at the Capitol that he was willing to accept whatever punishment he is met with, saying "It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to Trump.

The Democratic protests continued throughout much of Trump's 1 hour and 40 minute speech, with dozens of lawmakers leaving the chamber in waves, as Trump touted his accomplishments during his nearly two months in office while making the case for lawmakers to push through his legislative agenda.

"To my fellow citizens, America is back," he said defiantly. "Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden age of America. From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country."

Trump said his overhaul of the American tax code represents "the next phase of our plan to deliver the greatest economy in history."

"We're seeking permanent income tax cuts all across the board, and to get urgently needed relief to Americans hit especially hard by inflation," he said amid repeated choruses of applause from the Republican section of the chamber.





