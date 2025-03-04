US education secretary pledges to end 'bureaucratic bloat'

US Education Secretary Linda McMahon on Monday pledged to end "bureaucratic bloat" at the agency.

"Our job is to respect the will of the American people and the President they elected, who has tasked us with accomplishing the elimination of bureaucratic bloat here at the Department of Education—a momentous final mission—quickly and responsibly," McMahon said in a statement.

Her remarks came right after the US confirmed her to lead the department in a 51-45 vote.

She faced criticism about her lack of education experience and her support of US President Donald Trump's plans to eliminate the Department of Education.

The Department of Education is on the list Trump has an eye on, and now he is reportedly finalizing an executive order that would attempt to dismantle the agency, which was established by Congress in 1979.

Although he cannot dismantle the department with an executive order, he can undermine its functions and redistribute duties.

"True change does not happen overnight—especially the historic overhaul of a federal agency," McMahon said.

She also reaffirmed her vision to send education back to the states.

"In coming months, we will partner with Congress and other federal agencies to determine the best path forward to fulfill the expectations of the president and the American people.

"We will eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy so that our colleges, K-12 schools, students, and teachers can innovate and thrive," she added.





