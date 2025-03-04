Trump vows to cut federal funding for educational institutions allowing ‘illegal protests’

US President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that all federal funding would be revoked from colleges, schools, and universities that allow what he called "illegal protests."

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that "agitators" would either be imprisoned or permanently deported to their home countries, while American students involved would face expulsion or potential arrest, depending on the crime.

Trump also emphasized that masks would not be allowed during demonstrations: "NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The announcement signals a hardline approach against campus protests and could spark legal and political challenges over free speech and federal authority.

While the administration has not clarified how it will define "illegal protests" or enforce these measures, the statement has already drawn reactions from civil rights groups and educational institutions.

Trump's post follows a series of demonstrations on US campuses, with debates intensifying over protest rights and law enforcement's role in academic institutions.

The announcement comes as part of Trump's broader initiative to combat antisemitism, which includes an executive order directing federal agencies to take immediate action against campus protests deemed unlawful.

The order also mandates the removal of resident aliens involved in such protests and authorizes the Justice Department to prosecute cases of vandalism and intimidation.

Trump has also pledged to revoke student visas for individuals he labels as sympathizers of the Palestinian group Hamas and deport foreign nationals involved in protests supporting the group.

His administration has positioned these measures as efforts to maintain public order and national security.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, nearly 48,400 Palestinians have been killed and over 111,000 others injured in Gaza, as Israel continues its military campaign in the enclave.