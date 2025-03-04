JD Vance issues fresh Zelensky criticism as Trump pauses US aid

US Vice President JD Vance accused Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky of "needling" Donald Trump and having a "certain sense of entitlement" as the US President paused aid to Ukraine.



The development comes as Trump seeks to pressure Zelensky into committing to peace talks with Russia, following their tense confrontation in the Oval Office last week.



Sitting down with Fox News' Sean Hannity early on Tuesday, Vance said the encounter, which happened in front of the media, "really set Zelensky off."



"He showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump said is the policy," he said.



"That's the real breakdown. I think Zelensky wasn't yet there. And frankly, still isn't there. But I think he'll get there eventually, he has to."



Vance confirmed Ukrainian officials made at least one attempt to restart negotiations after leaving the White House, but efforts were shut down by Trump.



But he added the "door is open" so long as "Zelensky is willing to seriously talk peace."



He also used the interview as an opportunity to criticise Europe's approach to free speech, saying governments wanted to "silence and shut down" free speech in response to criticism over immigration.



The interview came as Trump ordered a pause on aid to Ukraine.



Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal and wants Zelensky "committed" to that goal, the official said.



Trump, who has led the push for a peace deal with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said the European demand for US guarantees was showing weakness to the Kremlin.



His comments came as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer restated his call for "strong US backing" for any European-led peacekeeping force in Ukraine.



The prime minister gathered leaders from Europe and Canada, including Zelensky, for talks in London on Sunday.



The US president had criticised Zelensky for suggesting a deal to end the war with Russia "is still very, very far away."



"This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not put up with it for much longer," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.



"It is what I was saying, this guy doesn't want there to be peace as long as he has America's backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelensky, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US – probably not a great statement to have been made in terms of a show of strength against Russia.



"What are they thinking?"



He later said European countries had "acted very well" and were "good people".



"We're going to make deals with everybody to get this war (finished), including Europe and European nations. And they've acted very well. You know, they're good people … they want to work it out," Trump said at the White House.



Speaking in the Commons, Starmer again promised British troops and jets would be available to a peacekeeping force if a deal is done to end the war, along with a "coalition of the willing" from other nations.



"It is right that Europe do the heavy lifting to support peace on our continent," he said.



"But to succeed, this effort must also have strong US backing."



The prime minister said the proposed minerals deal between the US and Ukraine is "not enough" of a security guarantee on its own.



Plans for Trump and Zelensky to sign the minerals deal were put on hold after the Ukrainian leader left the White House early following their Oval Office bust-up.



But Zelensky has since suggested he is ready to sign it.



Starmer said Trump's commitment to peace was "sincere" and that a security guarantee should be led by Europe but needs US backing.



Starmer told members of parliement Britain needs to "lead from the front" and that the European "coalition of the willing" has been formed to avoid moving "at the speed of the most reluctant and that will be too slow."



Downing Street said various options are on the table but insisted no plan has been agreed after France's President Emmanuel Macron said his country and Britain are backing the prospect of a limited ceasefire.



The prime minister's official spokesman said: "There are clearly a number of options on the table."



Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to visit the US later this week for talks with his counterpart Pete Hegseth.



On Monday evening, Foreign Secretary David Lammy reported having a "good" phone conversation with US secretary of state Marco Rubio.



"The UK-US alliance is critical for global security," he posted on X.



"We are working together to deliver enduring peace in Ukraine and to ensure the ceasefire in Gaza is sustained."



Germany and France meanwhile have reportedly started discussions of how €200 billion ($209billion) of frozen Russian assets could be used as a way to hold Moscow to a potential ceasefire deal.



On Sunday, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves signed off on a £2.26 billion loan scheme to help Ukraine buy weapons and fund its reconstruction after the war, which will be repaid with the profits of frozen Russian assets.



