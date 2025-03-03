Trump wishes Muslims 'warmest greetings' as Ramadan begins

US President Donald Trump issued the world's 1.9 billion Muslims his "warmest greetings" Monday as the holy month of Ramadan enters its third day.

In a statement, Trump said the Muslim fasting month "is a time to draw hope, courage, and inspiration to lead lives of holiness and virtue."

"As millions of Muslim Americans begin their Ramadan observances, my Administration recommits to upholding religious liberty that is such an integral part of the American way of life. Above all, we renew our resolve to building a future of peace, and to recognizing the dignity imprinted on every human soul," Trump said.

"This Ramadan, I offer my best wishes for a season of joyous reflection on God's endless grace and infinite love. May God bless you and your families during this wondrous season," he added.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, and physical intimacy.

Throughout the month, Muslims are encouraged to pray more, especially at night, recite the Holy Quran, give to those in need, and avoid any wrongdoing.