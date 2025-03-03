Trump to deliver 'big' joint address to Congress Tuesday night

US President Donald Trump is slated to deliver an address to both chambers of Congress that he vowed Monday will contain major announcements.

Trump said Tuesday night's joint address "will be big," adding that he "will tell it like it is!" It will mark the president's first joint address of his second term.

The contents of Trump's 9 pm Eastern Time (0200 GMT) speech are yet unknown, but Democrats last week tapped Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin to deliver their official response.

Trump's speech is likely to touch on a broad array of topics spanning domestic and foreign policy.

While the timing and format is similar to the annual State of the Union, a president's first time addressing a joint session of Congress is used to lay out their agenda for their term. A State of the Union recaps their accomplishments over the prior year.

Trump is entering his second term in a particularly unusual manner, however, being the first US president to hold non-consecutive terms in over 130 years.