Trump threatens to sue media outlets for ‘anonymous’ sources in 'made up' stories

US President Donald Trump accused media outlets on Wednesday of using "anonymous" or "off the record" sources to publish "made up" stories, and threatened to sue those responsible.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that the stories are "defamatory fiction" and vowed to take legal action.

"At some point, I am going to sue some of these dishonest authors and book publishers, or even media in general," Trump wrote.

The president suggested the "anonymous sources" that the stories refer to do not exist, and said they are a natural result of him having the "Best Opening Month of any President in history."

Stating that someone should pay a "big price" for the news, Trump said that a new law could be prepared to combat the situation.

The post follows a Financial Times report on Tuesday claiming that Trump adviser Peter Navarro proposed expelling Canada from the Five Eyes intelligence network -- Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK and the US.

Navarro dismissed the story as "nonsense" and "crazy."