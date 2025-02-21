US national security advisor says Trump will win Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump is bound to win the Nobel Peace Prize, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said Friday.

Addressing the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington DC, Waltz pointed to Trump's efforts to bolster American "leadership in our own hemisphere, from the Arctic to the border to Panama all the way down to our good friends in Argentina," and end Russia's war on Ukraine.

"This is the presidency of peace. He's going to end the war in Europe. He is going to end the wars in the Middle East," he said. "By the end of this all, we're going to have the Nobel Peace Prize sitting next to the name of Donald J Trump. And who opposes peace?".

His reference to the Arctic is likely an allusion to Trump's desires to annex the autonomous Danish island of Greenland that has been widely rejected in the territory, Denmark and Europe.

Trump has long sought to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, but said Feb. 15 that he will never get it.

"They gave it to Obama. He didn't even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize. He said, 'Oh, what did I get it for?" he complained. "With me, I probably will never get it."