Mexican president pushes bill to shield country’s 'sovereignty' after US labels cartels terror organizations

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced constitutional reforms Thursday to protect the country from foreign intervention as the US officially designates drug cartels as terror organizations.

During her daily news conference, Sheinbaum announced her intention to pass two bills that would prevent foreign governments from conducting investigations or intervening in national affairs without the consent and permission of the Mexican government.

"The people of Mexico, under no circumstances, will accept interventions, meddling, or any other act from abroad, which is detrimental to the integrity, independence, and sovereignty of the nation," she said.

The bills would reform Article 40 of the Constitution, which defines Mexico as a sovereign nation, adding that Mexico would not allow coups, interference in elections or the violation of its territory, "whether by land, water, sea or airspace."

"Nor will it consent to intervene in any investigation or prosecution without the express authorization and collaboration of the Mexican State within the framework of the applicable laws," said Sheinbaum.

Moreover, Sheinbaum would pass reform for Article 19 regarding detentions and imprisonment in Mexico, adding that "any national or foreigner linked to the illicit manufacture, distribution, sale, transfer or internment of weapons into the national territory shall be 'imposed the most severe penalty possible.'"

The move follows the US designation of six Mexican drug cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO), a promised move Washington has pursued in an alleged attempt to curb drug inflows into US territory such as fentanyl.

Under an executive order by President Donald Trump, Mexico's most influential and powerful cartels, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, are now designated as FTOs.

Both organizations control most of the local and international drug trade, amassing fortunes and manpower across the world. Still, other powerful cartels such as La Familia Michoacana, United Cartels, the Northeast Cartel, and the Gulf Cartel have also been labeled as FTOs.

While drug cartels have resulted in death and violence for both countries, with the US facing hundreds of thousands of deaths from drug overdoses, especially from fentanyl, and Mexico facing insecurity, translating to 70 murders daily, Sheinbaum has denounced the interventionist attitudes concealed by Trump's peace promises.

"I have a very good relationship with Mexico, but I think Mexico is largely run by the cartels, and that's a sad thing to say. If they wanted help with that, give them help," Trump said after designating drug cartels.